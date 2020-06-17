A 5% pay raise for all Aiken County employees is included in the 2020-2021 budget approved by Aiken County Council on Tuesday.
The panel passed the third and final reading of an ordinance that established the county’s financial plan for the new fiscal year during a meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.
The vote was 7-1.
Chuck Smith, who represents District 4, was the lone County Council member who opposed the ordinance.
All nine of the panel’s members either were physically present at the meeting or participated via telephone.
But during County Council Chairman Gary Bunker’s roll call for the budget ordinance vote, phone contact with Councilman Willar Hightower of District 8 was lost, so he didn’t get to make his decision known.
In early May, when County Administrator Clay Killian presented a recommended budget that he had prepared with the assistance of his staff, there was a 3% pay raise for all county workers in it.
But during a flurry of amendments and subamendments Tuesday to that budget draft, another 2% was added to that amount.
“I was OK with the 3%, but to carry it to 5%, I thought, was financially irresponsible given the uncertainty we have over COVID-19 and the state’s funding for us,” Smith said.
In addition, Smith continued, he believed increasing the amount was “a step too far” and “a slight to the citizens and taxpayers (in Aiken County) while they’re out of work (during a time of record unemployment).”
The 2020-2021 fiscal year begins July 1.
In the budget finalized by County Council for that time period, the figure for both the General Fund’s revenues and expenditures is $71,347,816.
The General Fund provides money for the county’s day-to-day operating expenses.
The figure approved by County Council was below Killian’s recommended amount of $71,654,366 for both the General Fund’s revenues and expenditures, even though there was an increase in his suggested across-the-board pay raise.
During Tuesday’s amendment process, Killian said County Council made a number of adjustments to reduce expenditures. They included using Capital Project Sales Tax money to cover some expenditures included in the 2020-2021 budget and using funds from the 2019-2020 budget to pay for some items now instead of waiting until the new fiscal year.
Across all funds, the total budget for 2020-2021 is $182,764,722 for both revenues and expenditures.
Killian’s recommended amount for both was $183,172,131.
By law, the county must have a balanced budget.
In addition, Killian recommended using $1,438,168 from General Fund reserves and additional amounts from other sources to balance the 2020-2021 budget.
County Council ended up using $681,618 from reserves.
Also in Killian’s proposed budget are a custodian position specifically for the Sheriff’s Office, two new positions in the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department for Langley Pond Park, two new positions in the Clerk of Court’s Office and a new position at the Aiken County Historical Museum.
They survived the amendment process during which a clerk was added to the Monetta-Oak Grove Magistrate Office’s staff.
“We are pleased we have an increase (in pay) for county employees,” said Bunker following the meeting. “Over the last several years, we have averaged about 1% a year, and we’ve been lagging. We’ve had turnover and we’ve had vacancies, so we think this will go a long way. We are hopeful this will address the vacancies in EMS (emergency medical services). We’re also pleased that we do not have a property tax increase.
“Another thing we did was we added another road maintenance crew,” Bunker continued, “and that is one of the good things about this budget. We went from three to four road maintenance crews.”
Said Killian: “I appreciate Council’s recognition that we’re dealing with a bit of a crisis on salaries – not just the ones like EMS, that are so high profile, but all of them. I think the employees will really appreciate the 5%.”
Tuesday’s meeting, which included several public hearings, began at around 7 p.m. and didn’t end until after 10 p.m.