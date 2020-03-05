Road closures will return to one of Aiken's busiest intersections next week to allow for road paving improvements.
Paving work on the intersection of Whiskey and Dougherty roads will resume at 8:30 a.m. Monday and will continue until dark each day, according to a City of Aiken news release.
The completion of the road work will depend on the weather, said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
"Had we had a dryer month, we would have been done by now," Bedenbaugh said.
The paving work will close off one lane at a time on Dougherty Road from Whiskey Road to Tyler Street to allow drivers through rather than close off the whole road.
Traffic guards with flags and sign boards will be on site to direct traffic from one lane to the other, Bedenbaugh said.
Detours will be set up at Neilson Street and Murrah Drive, as well.
Drivers should expect delays when traveling in the area and pay attention to directions from flaggers.
Dougherty Road to Owens Street will be closed after the paving to allow for the contractor to install a concrete median after the paving is complete, which will take about a day to install, Bedenbaugh said.
The road will reopen once cones are set up around the median so the concrete can set.
While the project is on a "weather permitting" basis right now, it is still on schedule despite the delay, Bedenbaugh said.
"We always said the project would be done by the end of March, weather permitting," Bedenbaugh said.
The project is part of the City of Aiken's Whiskey and Dougherty roads Intersection Improvement Project, which involves expanding the intersection and accommodating nearby properties.
The Intersection Improvement Project was previously funded at $2.5 million in July 2018.
The contractor for the project had to acquire right-of-way with the owner of the Taco Bell being built on the corner of the Whiskey-Dougherty intersection in order to accomplish the double right-turn lane, Bedenbaugh said.
The Taco Bell is still expected to open once paving is complete.