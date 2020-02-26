Paving for the intersection at Whiskey and Dougherty roads will begin 8:30 a.m. on Monday and will continue until dark each day, according to a City of Aiken news release.
The completion of the road work will depend on the weather, according to the release.
The paving work will close off one lane at a time from Whiskey Road to Tyler Street to allow drivers through rather than close off the whole road, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said last week.
Traffic guards with flags and sign boards will be on site to direct traffic from one lane to the other, Bedenbaugh said.
Detours will be set up at Neilson and Murrah streets as well.
Drivers should expect delays when traveling in the area and pay attention to directions from flaggers.
Dougherty Road up to Owens Street will be closed after the paving to allow for the contractor to put in a concrete median on March 9, which will take about a day to install, Bedenbaugh said.
The road will reopen once cones are set up around the median so the concrete can set.
While the project is on a "weather permitting" basis right now, it is still on schedule despite the delay, Bedenbaugh said.
"We always said the project would be done by the end of March, weather permitting," Bedenbaugh said.
When completed, the intersection of Whiskey and Dougherty roads will have two right turn-only lanes and one left turn-only lane from Dougherty onto Whiskey, which will help with the flow of traffic on Dougherty, Bedenbaugh said.
The opening for the Taco Bell on the intersection of Whiskey Road and Dougherty Road is set to open "early March," according to one of the project managers, Chris Sands.
The original opening date was set for Feb. 17, but was moved due to the weather delaying asphalt paving at both the restaurant site and the Whiskey-Dougherty road intersection.
"We don't want to open before the asphalt work is done on the main road work site, and the paving and striping [on the parking lot] is complete," Sands said Feb. 21.
The Taco Bell is being built concurrent with the City of Aiken's Whiskey and Dougherty roads Intersection Improvement Project, which involves expanding the intersection and accommodating nearby properties.