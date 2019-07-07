When Patrick Carlisle was 18 and right out of Aiken High School, he walked in the back door of Newberry Hall on a Saturday, asked for a job and started the next Monday.
Seventeen years later, Carlisle still works at Newberry Hall, but now he and his wife, Natalie, welcome thousands of guests through the front doors every year as the owners of the public reception, meeting and banquet facility in downtown Aiken.
“We're Aiken's only privately owned catering business that serves the public,” Carlisle said, taking a break from setting up for the next event.
When Carlisle and his wife, both Aiken natives, bought the business from former owners David and Maggie Sacks in late 2015, he brought years of experience and first-hand knowledge about the operation.
“I did everything for them,” said Carlisle, who graduated from Aiken Technical College but had trouble finding a job in his field, industrial maintenance. “I mainly cooked for the first six or seven years. Then David gave me the opportunity to manage the business for the last seven years.”
When Natalie started in the middle of 2014, she shadowed David Sacks for eight months to learn to do the books.
“It's always been family-owned and is still a total family enterprise,” Carlisle said.
Four brothers work at Newberry Hall, and everyone has kids, Carlisle said. Sometimes, his daughter, Emma, 7, helps out. The couple also has a son, Brennan, 5.
“My daughter wants to work here, but I'm going to try to talk her out of it,” Carlisle said and laughed.
Newberry Hall specializes in meetings and events for corporate and civic groups.
“That's really our go-to,” Carlisle said.
Weekends are for anniversaries, birthday parties and wedding receptions.
“Weekly, we average between 17 and 22 events in seven days,” Carlisle said. “Last year, we fed just shy of 48,000 people in 365 days. During a busy period, we're doing between 60 and 70 events a month with a very small staff.”
Newberry Hall employs six full-time people, including Carlisle, three part-time people and eight part-time part-time people, including bartenders and other staff. Staff members can work between 40 and 60 hours six days a week.
But that volume is only 60 percent of the business, Carlisle said. The other 40 percent is off-premises.
Three of the staff have security badges to work onsite at the Savannah River Site, and the business provides catering to other businesses and industries across Aiken County.
The business also is licensed and insured to provide bar service without food and rents tables, chairs, linens, silverware, china and glasses. Carlisle also works with other vendors to bring in tents for events.
“It's a one-stop shop,” Carlisle said.
Despite his long hours, Carlisle finds time to give back to the community.
For the last six years, he's participated in the annual A Chef's Extravaganza, a fundraiser for Children's Place, which provides services to children and families.
In November, Carlisle and his staff help host Aiken's One Table, the free, community-wide dinner on Thanksgiving Day on Newberry Street and in The Alley.
“We're kind of the home base for that,” Carlisle said. “I'm up here cooking with them that day, and it's actually a full week's worth of work.”
Carlisle said he is proud of the business he, Natalie and his staff have built.
“I'm 35 years old, and I think we have a pretty successful business,” he said. “Not a lot of people realize that two 35-year-olds own it. That's really kind of a neat to say, but it's come with a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication, too.”