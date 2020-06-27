One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Edgefield County.
Around 6:19 p.m., a 1995 single-cab Dodge Dakota pickup was traveling north on U.S. 25 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree killing the middle passenger, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
There were three occupants in the vehicle, Lee said. None of them were wearing seat belts.
The driver and the other passenger were transported to an area hospital.
The identity of the deceased passenger has not yet been released.
The incident is under investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol.