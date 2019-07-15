Stock Photo - Blue Lights (copy)
Aiken Standard file photo

Some motorists traveling from Columbia to the Augusta area are experiencing traffic delays on I-20 westbound Monday afternoon. 

Both lanes of I-20 westbound are completely shutdown near mile marker 33 due to a collision, according to reports over the emergency police scanner. 

South Carolina Patrol-Real Time Traffic Information confirms the collision occurred at 2:20 p.m. and Emergency Medical Services were in route. 

This is a developing story. The Aiken Standard will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

Matthew Enfinger is a general assignment reporter with The Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 