Some motorists traveling from Columbia to the Augusta area are experiencing traffic delays on I-20 westbound Monday afternoon.
Both lanes of I-20 westbound are completely shutdown near mile marker 33 due to a collision, according to reports over the emergency police scanner.
South Carolina Patrol-Real Time Traffic Information confirms the collision occurred at 2:20 p.m. and Emergency Medical Services were in route.
This is a developing story. The Aiken Standard will provide updates as more information becomes available.