Jonathan "Jay" Brooks, the Aiken man who swindled a great deal of money from investors and eventually pleaded guilty to three counts of securities fraud and two counts of forgery, will have a parole hearing Feb. 12, documents reviewed by the Aiken Standard show.

The hearing will be held in Columbia. In "the event of a favorable decision," a Jan. 6 announcement states, "the offender may be released into the community under parole supervision."

A parole hearing, according to the state's probation, parole and pardons department, is offered once a year for those convicted of nonviolent crimes, which fraud and forgery are.

In fiscal year 2019, the department had a 40% overall parole rate. That number was slightly higher for nonviolent offenders, and was far lower for violent offenders.

Brooks, now in his late 40s, is currently serving a 14-year sentence in Allendale County, according to a S.C. Department of Corrections database. He has moved facilities more than a dozen times — four times in 2019 alone.

Brooks was arrested in 2013. His bond was set at $500,000, as the Aiken Standard previously reported.

At the time, prosecutors said in one scheme Brooks persuaded people to invest in a fictional trust, and he, in turn, used the money for personal purchases. Another scheme involved a private school, Compass Academy, Brooks planned to launch in Aiken County.

The state corrections department lists Brooks's expected release date as April 8, 2021.

