Jonathan "Jay" Brooks, an Aiken man who pleaded guilty to securities fraud and forgery after swindling money from investors, was denied parole last week.
A unanimous vote at a March 24 hearing in Columbia denied Brooks parole due to the "nature and seriousness of the current offense," according to the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
Brooks, now 47, is currently serving a 14-year sentence in Allendale County, according to a S.C. Department of Corrections database.
He was arrested in 2013 with his bond set at $500,000, as the Aiken Standard previously reported.
Prosecutors at the time said Brooks persuaded people to invest in a fictional trust called the "Charles Howell Trust." He then used the funds for personal use.
The state corrections department lists Brooks's expected release date as April 8, 2021.