A nonbinding redevelopment plan to be considered Monday night by the Aiken City Council offers a look at what some officials think could be the future of a significant downtown portion of the Richland Avenue corridor.

The plan, unanimously put forth by the Aiken Municipal Development Commission last month, comprises a fresh Hotel Aiken; a stretch of businesses next door and beyond Newberry Street; the in-the-works city hall along Chesterfield Street; public parking, perhaps a garage, nearby; and a range of conceptual streetscape upgrades, including landscaping and art installations.

The enhancements overall, public and private, would cost tens of millions of dollars, city documents show. Nearly a dozen funding sources, including federal, could be tapped. City Council's approval of the document Monday, though, would not lock in or obligate the city to any action other than continued review of the area.

While the ideas in the proposal and on the maps — amendable brainstorms more than anything else — are not completely radical or novel, they do reinforce the weight of appearances and projects in the busy downtown, along a few blocks that the development commission sees as blighted and, thus, ripe for improvement.

The Hotel Aiken has been the subject of much attention and interrogation, especially recently, and a parking garage in downtown Aiken has certainly been floated before. The city's move to and consolidation at the former Regions Bank building, to eventually be city hall, has been a monthslong pursuit.

"Time and again, the central-business district in downtown is one of the major assets that Aiken has. It's what makes our community special," said Tim O'Briant, the city's economic development chief. "And this is just, once again, stating that it's critical to make sure that the character of downtown" is considered alongside opportunities to improve or bolster the business portfolio.

In a July 28 memo to City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh and O'Briant, the Aiken Municipal Development Commission explained "dilapidation, obsolescence" and "deterioration" exist in the swath under the magnifying glass.

The language is similar to a separate inquiry made to the city's planning department about Hotel Aiken, the historic lodging at the corner of Laurens Street and Richland Avenue.

The owner of Malia's Restaurant, Malia Koelker, in late July messaged Bedenbaugh and Planning Director Ryan Bland, among other officials, about "the continuing deterioration and misuse" of Hotel Aiken and adjacent properties and the "troublesome" repercussions in the immediate area. Koelker suggested a look into demolition by neglect, a seldom-used city intervention meant to goad property owners into restoring or protecting historic architecture.

The Aiken Design Review Board — charged with preserving the city's historic bits — has since sought a dialogue with the hotel's owner, who, via an attorney, earlier this week claimed progress on the multimillion-dollar renovation is being made.

"You know," Design Review Board member John McMichael Jr. said at the time, "perception is everything."