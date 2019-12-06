The parents of the United Kingdom teenager allegedly killed in a collision with a car driven by a woman from Aiken have expressed plans to return to the U.S. next week.
Anne Sacoolas, a U.S. diplomat's wife who attended South Aiken High School, fled to the U.S. seeking diplomatic immunity after allegedly striking and killing Harry Dunn near the Royal Air Force Croughton Station on Aug. 27.
The teen's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, said in a collective statement the main reason for coming to the U.S. is to continue to campaign for their son through media commitments.
Additionally, Dunn's parents are meeting with their lawyers in Washington, D.C., as the legal proceedings against Sacoolas, her husband Jonathan and the Trump administration begin.
The parents and the family's spokesperson, Radd Seiger, will also be meeting with senior political leaders in Washington as well.
Seiger has also reached out to the White House to see if President Donald Trump would meet with Dunn's parents to discuss returning Sacoolas to the U.K. to face the legal system.
"We never wanted any of this," the parents said in a collective statement. "We are always open to try to resolve this. If he will see us, we would very much like to do so."
When Sacoolas fled back to the U.S. under diplomatic immunity, Harry Dunn's parents said police told them there was a less than 1% chance of having anyone held accountable for Harry's death.
The family said the greatest challenge is to keep going everyday but continue to work to raise awareness of their son's death through meetings with senior political officials on both sides of the Atlantic.
"Unfortunately for us, we just can't begin to move through the phases of grieving our son until we get justice and that sense of closure," the parents said in a collective statement. "We are emotionally shut down. We bear no ill against anyone but we know what happened here is not right. Regardless of whether or not you are a diplomat or a diplomat's wife, you cannot take someone's life in a country and then just flee as Anne Sacoolas did."
On Oct. 5, British authorities confirmed Sacoolas was a suspect in the investigation and that she engaged fully with the department at the time of the incident and confirmed she had no plans to leave the country in the near future; however, the suspect eventually did flee the U.K., according to a news release from Northamptonshire Police Department.
Dunn's parents both expressed gratitude for those continuing to support their mission.
They plead that Sacoolas will return back to the U.K.
"How would you be feeling if this happened to you?" the parents said in a collective statement. "Please do the right thing. Come back so that we can at least try to move on from what has happened. Show your children that you can never run away from problems. You have to confront them and deal with them. It will be better for you in the long run."
Seiger said he is expecting to fly out Sunday and Dunn's parents are expected to fly out Wednesday.