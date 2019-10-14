The U.S. diplomat's wife involved in a deadly crash in the United Kingdom has expressed remorse, but the victim's parents renewed their calls Monday for Anne Sacoolas to return to Britain.

The lawyer representing Sacoolas, a South Aiken High School graduate, said in an Oct. 12 statement that her client will continue to work with the investigation of the deadly crash and would like to meet with the victim's family.

British authorities confirmed Sacoolas is a suspect in a deadly crash on Aug. 27 that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn.

According to British authorities, Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she struck and killed the motorcyclist near the Royal Air Force Croughton Station.

Amy Jeffress, a partner with Washington, D.C., law firm Arnold & Porter, said in a statement that Sacoolas would like to meet with Dunn's parents to "express her deepest sympathies and apologies for this tragic accident."

"Anne is devastated by this tragic accident," Jeffress said on behalf of Sacoolas. "No loss compares to the death of a child, and Anne extends her deepest sympathy to Harry Dunn's family."

Jeffress said they have had contact with the Dunn family’s attorneys and that they look forward to hearing from them. Sacoolas' whereabouts are uncertain.

Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, urged Sacoolas to return to Britain at a news conference Monday in New York, according to the Associated Press.

Dunn's parents have reached out to U.S. politicians and plan to be in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and Thursday in their quest to get Sacoolas back in the U.K. "to present herself to police," family spokesman Radd Seiger said.

If that occurs, the family indicated, it would be willing to speak with her there.

Charlotte Charles, Dunn's mother, tearfully urged Sacoolas to "do the right thing" and to "face us as a broken family," along with the U.K. legal system.

"She needs to set an example to her own children that you can't run away," Charles said.

The U.K. says Sacoolas has lost diplomatic immunity.

President Donald Trump last week called what happened “a terrible accident” and said his administration would seek to speak with the driver “and see what we can come up with.” He noted that the British drive on the left side of the road, while in the United States, people drive on the right.

“The woman was driving on the wrong side of the road,” Trump said. “And that can happen.”

Jeffress said Sacoolas fully cooperated with police and the investigation, including speaking with authorities at the scene of the accident and meeting with the Northamptonshire police at her home the following day.

Sacoolas' attorney said there is no dispute to what happened. Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road and had no time to react when she saw the motorbike approaching, Jeffress said.

Sacoolas stayed on the scene of the accident to assist, Jeffress said.

Jeffress said Sacoolas spoke to Harry Dunn to tell him that she would call for help.

Sacoolas also waved down another car that pulled over and offered to assist Harry Dunn so that Sacoolas could comfort her young children, who had been in her car and were on the scene, Jeffress said.

Ministry of Defence police arrived shortly after the accident but it took a long time for the ambulance to arrive, Jeffress said.

Jeffress said Sacoolas did not leave the scene until the ambulance had arrived and the police told her they had everything they needed from her and she should go home.

Authorities told Sacoolas that they would be in contact with her; however, Sacoolas did not hear again from the police, Jeffress said.

Sacoolas and her family left the United Kingdom approximately three weeks after the accident, after U.S. authorities determined that it would be difficult for the couple and their children to remain in the small Croughton community under the circumstances, Jeffress said.