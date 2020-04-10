The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee has nixed its so-called paper hearings, the committee's one-time solution to safely conducting meetings and public oversight amid a growing novel coronavirus crisis.

The paper hearings were shelved as the committee was readying to review the U.S. Department of Energy's budget in light of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. The NDAA, a spending-and-policy bundle, influences work at the Savannah River Site, among other sites and installations.

The panel of witnesses set for Thursday testimony included U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, National Nuclear Security Administration chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty and Ellen Lord, the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

Gordon-Hagerty and Lord in May 2018 issued a joint statement recommending the repurposing of the failed Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility for plutonium pit production – the forging of nuclear weapon cores at the Savannah River Site.

The Senate Armed Services Committee's paper-hearing format involved written testimony, submitted questions and a flexible window in which answers could be exchanged.

"When the committee first laid out the concept of 'paper hearings,' we understood that, being in uncharted territory, we would remain flexible and re-assess the process as conditions changed," reads a lengthy statement on the committee's website. It continues: "The issues associated with production of nuclear warheads remains central to modernization of the nuclear triad, and as such, the committee expects to address these critical questions in the future."

Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican, "remains committed" to finishing the committee's work on the next National Defense Authorization Act by the end of May, according to the statement. But, it adds, the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic demands wiggle room.

The fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization act backed plutonium pit production in both South Carolina and New Mexico. It also authorized – not appropriated – millions for the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, a cutting-edge facility slated for USC Aiken.