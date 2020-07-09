While many Aiken residents have been able to return to work and resume their normal activities, many are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and have reached out to local organizations for assistance.
As Aiken resumes utility cutoffs for non-payment like other areas in the country, many businesses are directing clients to charitable organizations to help them with their bills.
On May 13, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster made the decision that utility businesses could resume normal operations to include the disconnection of services for non-payment, though many communities like Aiken didn't act on this right away.
The City of Aiken resumed water disconnection for non-payment in June.
Residents who are at least 55 days late on payment or have balances due greater than $100 could have their service cutoff, Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
Utility companies like Dominion Energy and Aiken Electric Cooperative resumed service disconnection in June, as well, and are directing clients to agencies for help with payment plans to assist them with catching up.
Dominion Energy has a list of one-time and long-term assistance programs to help clients on its website while Aiken Electric redirects clients to organizations such as Area Churches Together Serving and Community Action.
Local organizations like ACTS have been helping those in need throughout Aiken County with everything from food distribution to utility bill assistance for decades, but has tripled its efforts while hundreds of people are still trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Executive Director Suzanne Jackson said.
ACTS handles clients throughout Aiken County and also has neighboring organizations that provide aid on a smaller scale in certain areas like North Augusta.
"We have clients whose hours have been cut… and they only receive 50% of their wages," Jackson said. "These are the stressors we wouldn't be seeing if it weren't for COVID-19."
One of the issues the organization is seeing are "huge" utility bills that have piled up. Many companies have waived cutoffs for utilities but have still continued to bill customers.
"We're seeing bills close to $2,000 dollars," Karen Perry, operations manager for ACTS, said.
Currently, ACTS is taking new clients by phone at 803-642-5919. Residents in need of assistance will need to provide ACTS personnel some basic financial information.
Organizations have also been redirecting clients who need help with housing payments to the Aiken/Barnwell Counties Community Action, which has programs like Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to assist residents.
Applications for such assistance are available online at abccaa.org or by calling 803-648-6836.
The S.C. State Housing Finance and Development Authority is currently offering Short Term Forbearance, which is a plan that provides temporary relief by allowing clients to pay reduced payments or suspend payments for a brief time, depending on the individual situation.
An application for this assistance is available online at schousing.com.