A painting that hangs in the home of Aiken County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders is connected to a wealthy Winter Colony family associated with historic Joye Cottage.
The work of art is called “I Lost My Dime.” Its creator was Marylou Whitney, who died July 19 in Saratoga Springs, New York, at the age of 93.
“I love it,” Siders said. “I love the simplicity, and I love the colors. The content, I think, is very neat.”
In the painting, a blond-haired boy is kneeling and looking at the ground while holding an umbrella.
Whitney signed the artwork, and the date on it is 1966.
On the back are labels from the Steinhardt Gallery in New York and the Palm Beach Galleries in Florida. Typed on the latter label is a price: $200. Written in ink is the word “commission.”
Siders’ cousin, the late Dot Casto, purchased the painting at an estate sale.
“I don’t know what she paid, but if I know Dot, she paid next to nothing because that’s the way she was,” Siders said.
Before Casto died in 2016, she gave the painting to Siders’ father, Robert Siders.
“As soon as I saw it, I wanted it, and he said, ‘OK,’” Siders remembered. “I knew who Marylou Whitney was and I knew she was close to (Dogwood Stable President) Cot Campbell. Cot and I were such good friends, so it had meaning to me because of that.”
Known as the “Queen of Saratoga,” Whitney was a philanthropist and socialite as well as a successful thoroughbred owner and breeder.
She also was the widow of Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney, who died in 1992.
His paternal grandfather was American political leader and financier William Collins Whitney, whose winter home was Joye Cottage.
William Collins Whitney died in 1904, and Joye Cottage became the property of Harry Payne Whitney, who was Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney’s father.
Joye Cottage remained among the Whitney family’s holdings until 1980.
Prior to Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney, Marylou Whitney was married to Frank Hosford, a member of the John Deere farm machinery family.
In 1997, she married John Hendrickson, a former aide to Wally Hickel, who twice served as Alaska’s governor.
At one point, Siders asked Campbell to reach out to Marylou Whitney and inquire if she would like to buy “I Lost My Dime,” but she replied that she wasn’t interested.
Campbell died last year at the age of 91.
Both he and Whitney are members of thoroughbred racing’s national Hall of Fame.
Campbell was inducted in 2018, and she was inducted Aug. 2.
“I probably will keep it,” said Siders of the Whitney’s painting. “With her passing, I thought it was something that would be of interest to folks in Aiken.”
Affluent individuals from the Northeast, who enjoyed equestrian sports and other outdoor activities, established Aiken's Winter Colony in the late 19th century. In addition to the Whitneys, families that were Winter Colony residents included the Astors, Iselins, Hitchcocks and Rockefellers.