USC Aiken held its own version of Midnight Madness to get students ready for the 2019-2020 basketball season.
On Tuesday night, hundreds of students gathered in the USC Aiken Convocation Center for Pacer Madness, an annual pep rally. There was music, dancing and the occasional free event T-shirt tossed into the crowd.
Josh Whitley, a junior and cross country athlete at USC Aiken, said he is a "huge" fan of Pacers basketball.
"I'm doing it (Pacer Madness) again because I feel like it's a great way for students to get involved with athletics," he said, "and you can come with your friends and get away from studying."
Whitley, who is a student coordinator for the university, has been involved with Pacer Madness for the past two years.
"My freshman year I wasn't a coordinator yet, so I would go to all of the basketball games," Whitley said. "Being able to plan something for them also helps me, 'cause I'm an athlete here."
Whitley has high hopes for the Pacers this season, saying the team "should do pretty well."
Alaine Sullivan, another upperclassman who was present, has attended several Pacer Madness events in previous years.
"It's a very exciting environment," Sullivan said. "They give out free food, free T-shirts – it's just very engaging."
The theme for this year's Pacer Madness was "’90s versus the 2000s." Students and staff were encouraged to dress in clothes reminiscent of their childhoods, such as T-shirts depicting old Nickelodeon shows and fashions that were popular when they were young.
Tara Jenkins, another student, said she liked getting involved with events where students can "just relax."
"It's a nice way to get involved and just hang out," Jenkins said. "I'm seeing a lot of throwback stuff from when I was a kid, so that's cool."