Members of P.E.O. Chapter AP recently enjoyed a tour of the Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta and an outing to the National Wild Turkey Federation in Edgefield.
At the Arts and Heritage Center, they learned more about the history of the area and enjoyed an art exhibit.
The tour of the NWTF was followed by lunch at the Old Edgefield Grille.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization that celebrates the advancement of women, educates women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and the stewardship of Cottey College.