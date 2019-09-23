Horse trainer Marijn Stuurman said the ranch in Aiken County has not been the same since the reported incident of sexual assault to one of the ranch's mares.

Each night the ranch stands on high alert, questioning each noise heard throughout the night.

"We’ve changed every single thing about our behaviors right now," Stuurman said. "Nothing is the same anymore."

Deputies responded to a home off Willow Run Road for a reported case of horse sexual abuse reported Sept. 20, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.

According to a Facebook post by fellow trainer Abigail Ronco, the female horse was found hobbled and tied by her neck to a tree.

A large feed bucket, usually kept in the ranch's barn, was found near the area where the horse was violated, according to the Facebook post.

Veterinarian Dr. Breanne Marsaman examined the horse, according to an ACSO incident report.

Marsaman concluded there was debris and irritation in the uterus of the horse, vaginal bruising and six to eight inches of irritation.

The vet took samples for additional testing, according to the report.

Although similar cases have not been reported in the Aiken area, Stuurman said other assaults on mares have been reported back in his homeland of Holland.

"The reason why we’re trying to make people aware is that in Europe, for example, these things are normally not incidents," Stuurman said. "They are usually serial."

Stuurman said cases can escalate to mutilation and even death.

"This mare is special. She is Martijn Stuurman's dressage horse and future mother of many more amazing riding horses," Ronco said in a Facebook post.

Rescue Manager Caroling Mulstay with the Equine Rescue of Aiken said during the 10 years she's lived in Aiken she's never heard of any cases similar to this one.

Mulstay encourages Aiken's horse community to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

"The horse world is a very small world," Mulstay said. "A lot of people know each other and so keep an eye out for each other. If you get someone strange on your property, call your neighbors. Report any suspicious activity."

Mulstay also encourages horse owners to use video surveillance and farm dogs.

"People are just going to have to have a better watch on things," Mulstay said. "Aiken horse people, in general, are quite trusting; and Aiken is such a great community, and so it's tough when something like this hits."

Stuurman described the barn being "dead" at night.

All lead ropes and halters are locked away, hoping to deter another attack.

"What worries me the most is repeat offenses on this," Stuurman said. "I hope that we’re the first and last stop, and I hope that we’re not going to be stopped by again."

Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, said there was nothing new to report Monday and the case is still under investigation.

Stuurman encourages area horse owners to report any suspicious activity and to remain aware.