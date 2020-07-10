Vivian C. Jolly was known in Aiken as the owner of two popular restaurants: Alvanos and Arris’ Grill.
“She enjoyed the notoriety of it,” said Carol Almond of her mother. “She took pride in having the restaurants. She took pride in everybody coming in and being known.”
Jolly, who was a resident of New Ellenton for many years, died July 7 at the age of 86.
“She was a little country girl from Lodge, South Carolina, who turned out to be a great leader and a great business owner,” Almond said. “She also was a good Christian woman.”
Jolly and her late husband, Malcolm D. Jolly Sr., both worked at Owens Corning prior to their retirements.
In the early 1990s, they became the owners of Alvanos, and the business remained in the family until the mid-1990s even though Malcolm died in 1990.
Arris’ Grill was a Jolly family restaurant from around 1989 until 2013.
Vivian Jolly’s bookkeeping skills helped keep the businesses running smoothly, Almond said.
In addition to Almond, Jolly’s survivors include a son, Dean Jolly, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a sister, Betty Lucille Edwards.
Services were held Friday, and they were private because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Jolly was buried at the Town Creek Baptist Church cemetery.
There are plans for a memorial celebration at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Hospice.
George Funeral Home and Cremation Center handled the funeral arrangements.