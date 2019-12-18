The owner of the dogs who attacked animals on a farm on Vintage Vale Road earlier this month has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, with restitution payment potentially to follow.

Geana Lynnell-Taylor Smith was charged with three counts of failure to vaccinate, three counts of failure to identify dogs, and three counts of animals creating a nuisance after three pit bull mix dogs she owned attacked a mini horse and a pig on her neighbor's farm on Dec. 5.

Smith appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded guilty to all nine charges. Smith, who waived her right to legal counsel, was sentenced to 30 days in jail. Smith's sentencing shall be served consecutively on weekends in part due to her having three young children.

The three dogs involved in the attack were seized by Aiken County Animal Control and have since been euthanized.

During the Dec. 5 attack, three of Smith's dogs escaped from her residence and attacked a mini horse and a pig owned by Wayne and Brenda Baughman, who own a farm on Vintage Vale Road close to Smith's residence. The two animals required extensive vet care from injuries inflicted by the dogs and legal counsel for the Baughmans claimed the restitution charges would be "quite substantial."

Restitution will be pursued in a civil suit against Smith at a later date.

Owners of dogs suspected in animal attack fined for nuisance, other charges The owners of three pit bull mixes that were suspects in a local animal attack will face a $379 fine, according to Aiken County court records.

The Dec. 5 incident was the second time in 2019 that the Baughmans' residence was attacked by animals. The first attack occurred in February and resulted in the deaths of three animals - two mini horses and a goat.

The Baughmans insisted three pit bull mixes, who also belonged to Smith, were responsible. The dogs were found on the Baughmans' property the day of the attack covered in blood, and multiple complaints had been made by neighbors to Animal Control regarding the dogs' alleged aggressive behavior and tendency to roam.

Aiken County never officially charged Smith with the death of the Baughmans animals in the February attack due to a lack of witnesses at the time the attack occurred, though other charges were levied. The dogs were separated and adopted out of state.

"The previous case was devastating," Brenda Baughman said in the hearing. "I believe the first case could have been prevented, (and) the deaths of my animals. I absolutely believe the second one could have been prevented."

Aside from jail time and restitution, the Baughmans are also pursuing a court probation order to prevent Smith from owning dogs again, regardless of their breed.

Smith stated in court she has already agreed to not own dogs "on any chart" for violent tendencies, such as bully breeds.

"I can not do that to these people," Smith said, referring to the Baughmans.

Smith was also ordered to pay a fine of $50 per ticket, resulting in a total of $450 for the nine charges. The fines are to be paid within 90 days.