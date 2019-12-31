The owner and an employee of a New Jersey-based animal shelter with ties to Aiken were criminally charged Dec. 20 with falsifying records of more than a dozen dogs for the purposes of concealing negative aspects of their medical histories from adopters.
Toni A. Turco, 55, owner of the Home for Good Dog Rescue Inc., based in Berkeley Heights, N.J., was charged with 15 counts of fourth-degree falsifying records for the purpose of deceiving prospective pet owners, two counts of fourth-degree knowingly selling and/or exposing to human contact a pet with contagious or infectious disease, and one count of fourth-degree coercion by threatening to harm an employee's reputation or livelihood, according to a news release by the office of the Union County prosecutor.
An employee at the shelter, Richard A. Errico, was charged with a single count of fourth-degree false advertising for the purpose of deceiving prospective pet owners.
The charges are the result of a long-term joint investigation involving the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs and the Special Prosecutions Unit of the Prosecutor's Office into Home for Good Dog Rescue Inc.
The nonprofit shelter markets its goal as being to rescue homeless dogs from high-kill shelters in the south.
The shelter advertises providing live-saving care in its Aiken-based veterinary facility, located on 4568 Whiskey Road, before the dogs are transported to New Jersey for adoption.
The investigation revealed the shelter had been removing negative information from some of the dogs' intake forms before putting them up for adoption during a span of just over two years, according the the news release.
Adoptions included breeds ranging from hounds to Shih Tzus and were given names such as "Summer," Winston" and "Dixie" before going to unsuspecting adoptive families, the news release states.
The Division of Consumer Affairs, within the Office of the Attorney General, issued a notice of violation and assessed a $2,500 civil penalty against Home for Good Dog Rescue Inc. for failing to register with the Division's Charities Registration Section, according to the release.
The division's records indicate the organization filed an initial charity registration in 2010, but did not file a renewal registration statement with the division after 2016, the news release states.
“When properly managed, animal shelters across Union County and beyond perform a deeply valued public service by giving previously abandoned or neglected pets a second chance in life,” Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo said. “But what those in charge of this shelter did amounted to nothing short of a deliberate and flagrant violation of the public’s trust, with conduct that was not only unethical, but criminal.”
A first appearance for Turco and Errico has been scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Friday in the second-floor courtroom of the Union County Jail in New Jersey, according to the news release
Third-degree criminal charges are commonly punishable by three to five years in state prison, while fourth-degree crimes can result in penalties ranging from probation to 18 months in prison, the release states.
The Aiken Standard reached out to the animal shelter's Aiken-based veterinary facility for comment but did not received a response.