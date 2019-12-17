An overturned tanker with non-hazardous material has closed all northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1/Jefferson Davis Highway near I-520.
Police and first responders are currently working the overturned tanker that separated from a truck, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 1/Jefferson Davis Highway near the I-520 interchange, according to public safety.
Traffic is currently backed up over the Savannah River into Georgia.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.