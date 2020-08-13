South Carolina health officials announced 907 new confirmed cases and 35 additional confirmed deaths in the state from the coronavirus on Thursday.
Twenty-seven new probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 new probable deaths in the state were additionally reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Aiken County has a reported 25 additional confirmed cases and one new probable case Thursday, according to DHEC.
This brings Aiken County's confirmed positive total to 1,863 cases.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers reported Thursday that it has confirmed 578 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 35 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 24 have died.
Barnwell County saw six additional confirmed cases while Edgefield County saw eight additional confirmed cases Thursday.
This brings their total positive cases to 433 and 335, respectively.
The death of an elderly individual on April 3 in Barnwell County was determined to be a coronavirus-related death, according to DHEC officials.
This brings Barnwell County's total confirmed deaths to eight.
No new deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported in Aiken or Edgefield counties.
Their total confirmed death totals remain at 34 and six, respectively.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 5,762, not including antibody tests, and the percent positive was 15.7%.
Currently, there are 141 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly, DHEC reports.
Mobile testing clinic events can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Health officials still urge the public to take several precautions by thoroughly washing your hands, covering your cough and sneeze, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the spread of disease.