For people who have been wondering about what’s been happening – or not happening – at the Aiken Mall, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon provided an update Monday at the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting.
During a question-and-answer session following his main presentation about the City of Aiken’s projects and other matters, Osbon talked about the reason why some trees recently were removed from the shopping center’s property and provided other information.
He also discussed the Aiken Mall during a telephone interview after the meeting.
Southeastern Development Associates, which is based in Augusta, purchased the Aiken Mall for $3 million in 2016 and announced plans to transform the struggling commercial hub into a lifestyle, dining and shopping complex similar to the Shelter Cove Towne Center on Hilton Head Island.
Southeastern developed Shelter Cove.
Currently, most of the space in the Aiken Mall is unoccupied. The only stores still open there are Belk and Books-A-Million.
Representatives of Southeastern have discussed plans to demolish the Aiken Mall, but, so far, nothing has happened.
Osbon said Southeastern arranged for trees to be cut down on the Aiken Mall property in the parking lot and near the shopping complex’s main entrance on Whiskey Road, which is across the street from the Lowe’s home improvement store.
“There have been a couple of big retailers that were very interested (in opening stores), but they were concerned about visibility from the road,” Osbon said. “They wanted to have signage, and they wanted people to be able to see their storefronts as they rode by. Visibility now is one box they can check that they couldn’t before.”
Osbon added that “over the next month,” some store representatives are going to be coming to Aiken “to kind of reevaluate the site.”
Osbon also reported that Southeastern has submitted a new landscaping plan to the City of Aiken, which includes the locations for trees and green space.
“They will probably end up replacing the trees (that were removed) with shrubbery and smaller trees that won’t obstruct the view of the stores.”
Osbon said Southeastern also has been seeking “some sort of entertainment anchor” for the Aiken Mall site.
