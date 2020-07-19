Orion Jeter is helping his community R.I.S.E.
Orion, 38, serves as the development and transition director for Aiken's free medical clinic, Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County.
“My favorite thing about the clinic is that we treat the whole person,” Jeter said. “And we don't view individuals as statistics and metrics for a report. We concentrate on helping those we serve to become healthier physically, mentally, socially, financially and vocationally.”
Jeter works with patients to encourage career development, life skills development and financial management competency.
“My biggest accomplishment thus far in the Aiken community has been developing the brand new R.I.S.E. (Real Independence Self Empowerment) program from the ground up,” Jeter said. "I had the freedom and time to create every aspect of this program from scratch, from the name, to the forms, to the training content, to the processes. I was able to design a program based on what I have learned in the social service sector throughout my career, considering what is effective and what is not so effective in helping individuals to reach their greatest version of self and achieve their personal definition of success.”
Jeter, 38, is an Aiken native. His father, Carl Jeter, was killed in an automobile accident by a drunken driver while trying to go to work one night. Jeter was just 16 months old.
He was raised by his mother, Janet Jeter-Nwachukwu, and grandmother, Myrtis Blakely. He said they are two of the strongest and most loving women to grace this world.
When Jeter was 12 years old, his mother married his stepfather, Nelson Nwachukwu, who has also been a great influence on his development as a man. He learned, despite economics, to strive to serve others.
“I want to meet people where they are in life and be an advocate and source of hope for those who may have lost hope and the courage to dream," Jeter said. "I cannot wait to fully begin operating the R.I.S.E. program at the clinic. I am going to use R.I.S.E. as a vehicle to enable me to do my part in assisting my neighbors in the Aiken community to obtain the resources, training, career development services and financial literacy to hope again: dream big, achieve goals and reset their trajectory."
Jeter attended Aiken Technical College and majored in human services. He said his degree does tie into being the development and transition director, but he owes most of his preparation for his current role to his theocratic education.
“Because every single human being that has ever been created by Jehovah God is truly a unique individual that is unlike any other human that has ever lived,” Jeter said. “We all have different personalities, experiences, talents, preferences, gifts and ambitions. So, there is no effective cookie-cutter method for serving individuals. We all deserve the respect and dignity of a customized approach to care.”
Jeter has been married to his wife, Erin, for 12 years, and they have two boys, Kylan and Lathan, ages 6 and 3. Jeter said they are his heartbeat.
“My life motto is: If you are going to do something, anything in life, do it right and to the very best of your personal abilities or don't do it at all,” Jeter said. “I believe that we are all constantly creating and offering our unique brand to the world in all aspects of life, so we should strive for nothing short of excellence in everything we are affiliated with. If you're going to be a monkey, be a gorilla; if you're going to be a dog, be a wolf; and if you're going to be a cat, be a lion.”