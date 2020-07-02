An Orangeburg County man who sued the Savannah River Site paramilitary security contractor and the U.S. secretary of energy, among others, in an attempt to secure hundreds of thousands of dollars from his dead father's retirement account has voluntarily nixed his own case.

The attorneys for Andrae Dash, the plaintiff, on June 1 moved to dismiss the case. Federal court records show the matter was terminated the same day.

Dash's lawsuit was first filed in early April. His initial complaint was amended later that month, swapping Savannah River Nuclear Solutions with Centerra as a defendant. Both complaints referred to Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette as "Danny."

Dash sought a court declaration stating Centerra, the SRS security team, must pay him as his father's 401(k) beneficiary via its plan administrators.

Dash's father, Willie Bernard Robinson Jr., "worked for many years" for Centerra or its predecessors, according to the amended complaint. The original complaint mentioned Constellis, Centerra's parent company.

Exactly when Robinson retired is unknown, court documents state. Before he unexpectedly died, though, Robinson named Dash as the primary beneficiary of his 401(k), according to the complaint.

A separate court, the complaint continues, awarded Robinson's ex-wife roughly $431,000 from the retirement account and said a qualified domestic relations order — a means to divide property in cases of divorce or separation — was needed. That order, though, never materialized, the root of much contestation, Dash alleged.

None of the defendants in the case — five total — responded to Dash's allegations in court before the case was closed.