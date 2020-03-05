With warmer weather on the way, it's almost planting season.
Each year, Cold Creek hosts its Spring Open House which debuts new plants in time for planting.
This year's open house is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and in addition to featuring new products, a hot dog lunch to benefit the CAM Fund and Press On will be served.
The CAM Fund and Press On have partnered to raise funds to fight childhood cancer.
“We’re looking forward to this opportunity to educate the public about childhood cancer and to raise money for research," CAM Fund co-founder Mark Rettig said. "One hundred percent of the funds raised go directly to children’s cancer research. Cold Creek has been a true partner in our initiative, and we are thankful for their full support.”
The CAM Fund has been a part of this event for five years.
“We’re looking forward to a big turnout with lots of support for these two organizations," Cold Creek Store Manager Michaela Berley said. "It should be a fun day for the family with live music, Pot-A-Plant for the kids, market samples and gardening and birding advice for all. We hope people will enjoy the day at Cold Creek getting ready for spring.”
The two nonprofits will also hold a raffle during the event. The raffle items include an Apple iPad, an Odyssey White Hot Putter, a golf bag, an Echo Gas Powered Backpack Blower, a beverage refrigerator, a gas patio heater, an HP photo printer, a fire pit and more. Raffle tickets are $5 each, five for $20, or 30 for $100. Tickets may be purchased during the Spring Open House, and winners will be drawn at 2 p.m.
Cold Creek Nurseries is located at 398 Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken. For more information, call 803-648-3592.