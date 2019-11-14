Temperatures have dropped outside, garlands snake around light poles throughout the city, and Thanksgiving recipes are being double and triple checked. The holidays have arrived in Aiken.
The Holiday Hop Open House, sponsored but the Aiken Downtown Development Association, was held Thursday evening as the kickoff to holiday hours and events in downtown Aiken.
Haley Knight, executive director of ADDA, said the open house is an opportunity for businesses to stay open late and introduce shoppers to everything going on downtown for the season.
"Most of us have things in our stores that you will not find anywhere else," said Holly Segar, co-owner of A Fox's Tale. "I mean, pretty much everything in our store is hand-selected to make sure you won't find it anywhere else. "
At Artisan Market, most things in the store are painted, created, reassembled or put together by someone in the area, said owner Leslie Clark.
Many stores downtown had specials Thursday night, including Artisan Market, which had a potluck for customers and artists to meet.
The Holiday Hop was the first of many downtown events leading up to Christmas.
"What's more iconic than Christmas on a charming main street, as opposed to a strip mall or chain," posed A Fox's Tale co-owner Jeffrey Rovenpor.
Many of the business owners Thursday evening mentioned the atmosphere of downtown Aiken.
"It's a beautiful place," said Michael Enloe, part-owner of Plum Pudding. "It's company enough that you can walk around and sees everything and just enjoy a small town atmosphere. Downtown Aiken has the most diverse group of shops and interesting things. We're one of a kind, independent businesses, not a regular chain store type of thing."
Catherine Gouge, manager of Caroline's Boutique and Pitter Patter, likened downtown Aiken during the holiday season to a the type of downtown featured in Hallmark movies.
"To me it's just so magical," she said. "All the stores have lights in their windows, everyone's open later, it's so warm inside, and just watching everyone come out with all the packages and everything wrapped, it's just fun and everyone's typically happy and in a good mood."
Gouge said shopping for Christmas downtown gives a personal experience that shoppers may not get in a box store or online.
"Downtown, you're going to have someone answer your questions, most businesses offer free wrapping, you're going to have someone who can give recommendations and talk to you about the product."
Special visits and holiday hours
• Santa will be visiting downtown and mingling in businesses Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. between Nov. 30 and Dec. 22.
• Downtown retail holiday hours will extend business hours. Retail hours will be open: Thursdays until 1 p.m.; Fridays until 8 p.m.; Saturdays until 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Downtown business hours change from Nov. 14 until Dec. 22.
• There will be carriage rides available in downtown every Friday from 5-8 p.m. and every Saturday from 2-5 p.m. between Nov. 29 and Dec. 21. Tickets are available online at aikendda.us.
One-day events
• Small Business Saturday: all day on Nov. 30.
• Downtown Wine Walk: 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 5
• Tree Lighting and Market: 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 6
• Night of 1,000 Lights: 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 12
• Holiday Cookie Stroll: 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 15