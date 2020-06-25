The Starbucks at 1943 Whiskey Road in Aiken is closed temporarily, according to a sign on one of the coffeehouse’s front doors.
“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience,” states a message on the sign. “We are working to re-open (sic) our store as quickly as possible.”
The Aiken Standard sent an email to the Starbucks corporate press mailbox, but no answer about the reason for the closure was received prior to the publication deadline for this article.
Telephone calls to the 1943 Whiskey Road Starbucks location weren’t answered.
There are other Starbucks locations at Kroger at 1795 Whiskey Road and at USC Aiken at 471 University Parkway. The USC Aiken location is temporarily closed, according to information posted online.