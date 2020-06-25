One of two Starbucks locations on Whiskey Road closed temporarily 1
Buy Now

According to this sign, the Starbucks at 1943 Whiskey Road in Aiken is closed.

 Photo by Holly Kemp

The Starbucks at 1943 Whiskey Road in Aiken  is closed temporarily, according to a sign  on one of the coffeehouse’s front doors.

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience,” states a message on the sign. “We are working to re-open (sic) our store as quickly as possible.”

The Aiken Standard sent an email to the Starbucks corporate press mailbox, but no answer about the reason for the closure was received prior to the publication deadline for this article.

Telephone calls to the 1943 Whiskey Road Starbucks location weren’t answered.

There are other Starbucks locations at Kroger at 1795 Whiskey Road and at USC Aiken at 471 University Parkway. The USC Aiken location is temporarily closed, according to information posted online.

​Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard. For more access to these types of articles subscribe at my special rate. Click here   

Tags