Plans are being finalized for one of Aiken's biggest holiday traditions.
The 2019 edition of One Table, a free community Thanksgiving dinner, will be held Nov. 28 in The Alley and on Newberry Street.
Turkey, gravy, dressing, rice, mashed potatoes, green beans and other food will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Entertainment will begin at 10:45 a.m.
"Last year, we estimate that we had 1,200 people attend,” said One Table Event Coordinator Kathryn Wade. “It is a great opportunity to meet new people and visit with old friends. Everyone is welcome."
Approximately 100 volunteers are needed to perform a variety of tasks, including setting up and decorating tables beforehand, serving food and drinks, delivering meals to shut-ins and cleaning up during and after the dinner
Anyone interested in being a volunteer can register starting Oct. 15. Contact Lynne Sharpe at 803-989-9643 or send an email to lsharpe624@gmail.com.
“We will take volunteers until all the spaces are filled,” Wade said.
In addition, One Table’s organizers are seeking churches to provide side dishes and people to donate desserts such as cakes, pecan and pumpkin pies, brownies and cupcakes.
Those able to help with food should call Wade at 803-295-8585.
Financial donations to One Table can be sent to 1900 Whiskey Road, Aiken, S.C. 29803. Checks should be made payable to Life Choices. Write “One Table” in the “for” or memo area of the checks.
"We are excited to be able to bring this event to the people of Aiken every year," Wade said. "It is such a time of unity and brotherly love."