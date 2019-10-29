With less than a month remaining until Aiken’s free community Thanksgiving dinner, the organizers of One Table still are seeking assistance from local residents and churches.
“There are still a few volunteer positions available,” wrote One Table Event Coordinator Kathryn Wade in an email to the Aiken Standard. “We are also in need of individuals or churches to make pans of mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and dressing. We will provide the pans. We also need a lot of desserts. The desserts that work the best are pumpkin and pecan pies, cupcakes, brownies and cakes.”
One Table will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Alley on Nov. 28.
Entertainment will begin at 10:45 a.m.
Donated food should be brought to Newberry Hall from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 or 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 28.
To volunteer, call Lynne Sharpe at 803-989-9643.
Those able to donate food should call Wade at 803-295-8585.
Financial donations can be sent to Life Choices, 1900 Whiskey Road, Aiken, S.C. 29803.
Checks should be made payable to Life Choices.
Write “One Table” in the memo area of each check.