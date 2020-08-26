An infected bat has exposed one pet to rabies in Aiken, health authorities announced Wednesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a bat found near Hodges Bay Drive and Buckhar Lane in Aiken tested positive for rabies. DHEC is asking anyone who may have come into contact with the animal to alert health authorities immediately.
The exposed pet is being quarantined, DHEC said.
David Vaughan, director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention and Enforcement Division, warned bat bites can be "easy to overlook" given how small the animal's teeth are.
People should always assume they have potentially been bitten if they or their pets come into direct contact with bats, Vaughan said.
“Although bats can carry rabies, not every bat is infected with the virus," Vaughan said in a news release. "Bats are an important part of South Carolina's ecosystems and deserve a healthy degree of respect just like all wild animals. You can't tell if a bat, or any other animal, has rabies by simply looking at it. Rabies must be confirmed in a laboratory."
Bats that have come into contact with people or pets should be safely trapped in a sealed container for rabies testing, which can be completed by DHEC.
Bats displaying unusual behavior, such as being active in the daytime or being unable to fly, may be infected with rabies.
If bats are found near mentally impaired persons, children or pets, always look carefully for bat bites, Vaughan said.
About 130 animals are infected with rabies every year in South Carolina, according to DHEC. So far 103 rabid animals, including four in Aiken County, have been reported by the agency.
To report a potential rabies exposure, call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Aiken office at 803-642-1637.