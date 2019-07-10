One person was shot in Aiken's Crosland Park neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.
Aiken Department of Public Safety officials at 1172 Alderman St. said the person — a teenager — was shot in the leg, above the knee. His injuries are non-life-threatening, they said. He was taken to a local hospital, according to a later Public Safety statement.
Multiple shots were fired, according to initial reports over the emergency scanner. Paramedics were dispatched because someone was wounded, according to the same initial reports.
Public Safety did not have any suspects identified as of Wednesday evening. Interviews with witnesses were underway, though.