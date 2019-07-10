Alderman Shooting
Buy Now

One person was shot in the Crosland Park neighborhood on Wednesday. He's pictured here with paramedics and police.

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

One person was shot in Aiken's Crosland Park neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.

Aiken Department of Public Safety officials at 1172 Alderman St. said the person — a teenager — was shot in the leg, above the knee. His injuries are non-life-threatening, they said. He was taken to a local hospital, according to a later Public Safety statement.

Multiple shots were fired, according to initial reports over the emergency scanner. Paramedics were dispatched because someone was wounded, according to the same initial reports.

Public Safety did not have any suspects identified as of Wednesday evening. Interviews with witnesses were underway, though.

Colin Demarest is the government and Savannah River Site reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin

Tags