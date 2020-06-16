One person in Aiken County was exposed to a rabid bat while caring for it last week, the state health department reported Tuesday.
The bat was found near Augusta and Howlandville roads in Warrenville. The bat was confirmed rabid June 12.
The person was referred to a doctor.
"Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus to humans and pets," said David Vaughan, the director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's wastewater, rabies prevention and enforcement division. "People don't always realize they've been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook."
"Unusual behavior in bats that might indicate the animal has rabies includes daytime activity, inability to fly, and being found in places they are not usually seen, like in your home or on your lawn," the department said in statement. "You cannot, however, determine if a bat, or any other animal, has rabies by simply looking at it."