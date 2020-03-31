One person is dead following a late-night crash in Aiken County.
The S.C. Highway Patrol believes a "utility-type vehicle" flipped on Brier Patch Lane — a county road near Herndon Dairy Road and Glenwood Drive — between 11 p.m. and midnight Monday.
A passenger was thrown from the vehicle, Master Trooper Brian Lee said, and died on-scene from blunt force trauma, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
The coroner as of Tuesday evening had not publicly reported who the person was.
A multidisciplinary investigations team is working the case, Lee said.