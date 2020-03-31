File cop car photo (copy)
Aiken Standard file photo

One person is dead following a late-night crash in Aiken County.

The S.C. Highway Patrol believes a "utility-type vehicle" flipped on Brier Patch Lane — a county road near Herndon Dairy Road and Glenwood Drive — between 11 p.m. and midnight Monday.

A passenger was thrown from the vehicle, Master Trooper Brian Lee said, and died on-scene from blunt force trauma, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. 

The coroner as of Tuesday evening had not publicly reported who the person was.

A multidisciplinary investigations team is working the case, Lee said. 

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration and government in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin

Tags