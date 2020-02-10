One person is dead following an early morning structure fire in North Augusta on Monday.
The home located on Sweetwater Court, just inside Edgefield County, is collapsed and severely burned.
Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett confirms one person died in the fire.
Additional information on the deceased will be share once family is notified, Burnett said.
Details are limited. The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
