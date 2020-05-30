The depth of the Republican Party's bench in and around Aiken County was on full display Saturday, as candidate after candidate stood behind a festooned lectern at Newberry Hall and, speaking directly toward a livestreaming camera, pitched themselves as the right choice come June 9.
The roughly two-hour event – what was once the "Rally in The Alley," jointly hosted by the Aiken County Republican Party and the Aiken Republican Club – featured more than a dozen candidates spread across more than a half-dozen primary contests: federal, state and county. Uncle Sam, played by Claude O'Donovan, emceed.
The event, he summarized, was a "wonderful bit of Americana."
Among those who delivered three-minute speeches were U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a nearly two-decade Republican incumbent facing one challenger, Michael Bishop, in the June primaries; S.C. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, an Edgefield Republican facing an anti-abortion-driven GOP challenger, Susan Swanson; and Bill Weeks and R. Jackson Cooper, both of whom are in the race for Second Judicial Circuit solicitor, effectively an open seat.
"What a fabulous group of Republican candidates we've had here this morning," Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said at the forum, which was set up and decorated with live-streaming chiefly in mind. "There is just an incredible diversity of people, diversity of offices, diversity of positions and rhetoric, and just a wonderful coming together of our party."
The chairman – a Savannah River Site employee seeking reelection in November – said the volume of candidates is "a sign of the continued strength and vitality of our local Republican Party."
"Because multiple candidates will run in primaries if winning the primary is worth something," Bunker continued, "and when you see so many contested offices, this is a sign that winning the Republican primary in Aiken County is almost the same as winning the general election."
After the "virtual rally," as it became known and advertised, Aiken Republican Club President John Massie echoed what Bunker had to say.
"I think the more people that participate in the political process by becoming candidates is an indication of the strength of a political party," Massie said. A lack of candidates – or an anemic showing – would prove just the opposite, he continued.
Few direct attacks were made Saturday. Most candidates instead flexed their respective experience or motivations or alignment with President Donald Trump. Conservative causes were brought up, and advocated, often.
South Carolina is regarded as solidly Republican, according to the Cook Political Report, an independent outfit that analyzes elections and American political trends. Bunker described Aiken County as a GOP stronghold: "You might say it's one of the reddest spots in one of the reddest states in the United States of America."
Neighboring Georgia, on the other hand, is lean Republican, according to the Cook Political Report. Bunker on Saturday described the Peach State as turning purple.