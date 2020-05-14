One person was killed in an early morning crash in Aiken County, Darryl Ables, the county coroner, reported Thursday.
The person could not be immediately identified, Ables said, because of extensive burns on the person's body.
The Coroner's Office responded to the intersection of Trolley Line and Hudson roads around 1:25 a.m. Thursday for a fatal car crash.
A 2006 Nissan SUV was headed south on Hudson Road, blew through a stop sign, crossed over Trolley Line Road and hit a tree head on, Ables said. The car then "burst" into flames.
The driver — who was not wearing a seat belt, Ables noted — was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy, the coroner said, will be done in Newberry.