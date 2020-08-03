The Aiken County detention center has confirmed its first positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early March.
One inmate and three correctional officers at Doris C. Gravat Detention Center in Aiken County tested positive for coronavirus in July.
"We’ve been really blessed that we’ve gone this long without it," said Capt. Nick Gallam with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. "We’ve had a lot of negative test results."
On Friday, a 59-year-old male inmate began exhibiting symptoms, Gallam said.
The inmate was sent to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where he tested positive for COVID-19.
"We’ve tried to identify anybody he was around," Gallam said. "We’ve isolated any cellmates that he’s had. They’ve been placed into quarantine. The inmate is still out at the hospital; and as soon as he gets out, he’ll be placed into quarantine up to the CDC guidelines."
Also in July, three correctional officers at the detention center also began exhibiting symptoms and later tested positive, Gallam said. All were instructed to quarantine.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will conduct tests among inmates possibly within the week, Gallam said Monday.
The Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday the death of an inmate was being investigated.
The inmate's death is not believed to be connected to the positive COVID-19 cases, Gallam said.
"To the best of our knowledge, the inmate had no signs or symptoms of COVID-19," Gallam said. "It was very unlikely that it was COVID related."
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate the inmate's death.
Since March, the detention center has taken several precautions in an effort to limit the spread of the virus among the detention center's population.
Staff members undergo temperature checks as they come into the facility.
"We’ve told our staff if you’re sick stay at home," Gallam said.
Incoming inmates are screened for possible symptoms and are isolated for a period of 14 days before entering into the detention center's general population, Gallam said.
All inmates and staff at the detention center are required to wear masks.
In-person visitations are still not permitted.
In the event an inmate does test positive for COVID-19, Gallam said the jail will use its negative pressure cell as a quarantine area.
Pre-intake procedures
The spread of the coronavirus has been a concern for detention centers and prisons throughout the country.
Nineteen inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta tested positive for the virus, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines for detention centers and prisons across the nation to follow in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
Guidelines include pre-intake symptom screening procedures, providing cloth face coverings, and isolation procedures.
While the Aiken County detention center currently only tests inmates and staff members as symptoms appear, the concern of asymptotic carriers of the virus still looms.
Those in contact with subjects who tested positive are placed into quarantine, Gallam said. Detention center inmates and staffers are all required to wear masks and social distance in an effort to limit spreading of the virus, he said.
While the threat of the spread of COVID-19 has been a concern in Aiken County, Gallam said the detention center will continue to use resources available to mitigate spreading of the virus.
"This isn’t new to us in the detention world," Gallam said. "We’ve already had some mechanisms in place to help mitigate some of it. I think it’s a direct reflection of what’s going on on the outside as cases start spreading. Eventually, it’s going to get inside of the detention center. We just have to slow it down as much as we possibly can."