Aiken Standard file photo

At least one person suffered a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting was reported Tuesday morning in New Ellenton. 

At 5:52 a.m., New Ellenton first responders were called to the 500 block of Richland Circle, near Walker Avenue, where a victim suffered a gunshot wound, Aiken County dispatch reported. 

The condition of the victim and any details on a suspect are currently unknown. 

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirmed the New Ellenton Police Department is investigating the shooting. 

The Aiken Standard will provide details as information becomes available.   

Matthew Enfinger is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. 