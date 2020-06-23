At least one person suffered a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting was reported Tuesday morning in New Ellenton.
At 5:52 a.m., New Ellenton first responders were called to the 500 block of Richland Circle, near Walker Avenue, where a victim suffered a gunshot wound, Aiken County dispatch reported.
The condition of the victim and any details on a suspect are currently unknown.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirmed the New Ellenton Police Department is investigating the shooting.
The Aiken Standard will provide details as information becomes available.