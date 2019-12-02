A victim was injured after a shooting on Branch Court in Beech Island Monday morning.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office received a call about the incident at 2:48 a.m., Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office said.
Deputies observed shell casings in the roadway along with bullet holes in the home located off Branch Court, according to an ACSO incident report.
A victim told deputies she was in the bathroom when she heard gunshots, according to the report.
The victim jumped into the home's bath tub when she felt her ankle burning, the report states.
The victim later realized she had been shot when she left the bathroom to check on her juvenile son.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, Abdullah said.
Another victim in the home said she woke up to gunshots while sleeping in the back bedroom, the report states.
The victim reported hearing at least three gunshots with one striking the headboard of her bed, according to the report.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or submit a tip to http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=585&.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as more information becomes available.