A shots fired call led to a large police presence in Crosland Park on Tuesday afternoon.
The shots fired call occurred in the jurisdiction of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety were informed the individuals who may have been involved were last seen going towards Crosland Park, Det. Jeremy Hembree with ADPS said.
Public Safety patrolled the area and stopped individuals matching the descriptions provided by the Sheriff's Office.
Both the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
One individual was arrested after being found in possession of a firearm and drugs, Hembree said.
The shooting investigation is being handled by the Sheriff's Office.