One person is dead and two are injured following a fatal car crash in Aiken County on Saturday night.
The collision occurred at 9:20 p.m. on Hitchcock Parkway, just east of Pine Log Road, Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
A driver of a Honda Accord was attempting to turn onto S.C. Highway 4 but failed to yield the right of way, causing the driver of a Jeep Wrangler to crash into the Honda.
The collision killed the backseat passenger of the Honda. Authorities report the passenger was not wearing a seat belt.
Details on the victim who was killed have not been released.
Both drivers were transported to nearby hospitals to receive treatment.
The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this collision.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.