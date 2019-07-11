police lights (copy)
One person is dead and another injured following a single-car crash near the Aiken County line.

The injured person was brought to a hospital in Columbia, S.C. Highway Patrol said. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables did not identify the person killed or person injured in his early-Thursday-morning announcement.

"Details are limited as we work to notify the next of kin," the coroner said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 302 near Berlin Road, according to the coroner and Highway Patrol.

A 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed west when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt, according to Highway Patrol.

The coroner's office and Highway Patrol continue to investigate.

Colin Demarest is the government and Savannah River Site reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin

