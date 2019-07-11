One person is dead and another injured following a single-car crash near the Aiken County line.
The injured person was brought to a hospital in Columbia, S.C. Highway Patrol said. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables did not identify the person killed or person injured in his early-Thursday-morning announcement.
"Details are limited as we work to notify the next of kin," the coroner said.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 302 near Berlin Road, according to the coroner and Highway Patrol.
A 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed west when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt, according to Highway Patrol.
The coroner's office and Highway Patrol continue to investigate.
Check back with the Aiken Standard; this is a developing story.