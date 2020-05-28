Two drivers are dead following a fatal head-on collision in Aiken on Thursday morning.
The collision occurred 6:20 a.m. on Williston Road near Independent Blvd., approximately 7.3 miles south of North Augusta.
The crash involved two vehicles.
Dabron Fulton, 19, of Wrens, GA was traveling east on Williston Road in a Chevy Impala when his crossed the centerline and crashed head on with a Ford Excursion traveling west, driven by Jessie Kent, 46, of New Ellenton, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables said.
The Ford then ran off the road and went down an embankment, Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:36 a.m., Ables reported.
Kent was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where doctors pronounced him dead at 8:36 a.m.
Both victims died of multiple traumatic injuries. A toxicology analysis is pending on both drivers.
Tidwell confirmed that Kent was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the collision.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.
This is the fifth fatal collision in Aiken County this month.