One person is dead after a crash near Johnston, north of the Aiken County line.
The crash happened Friday at 6:20 p.m., according to a report from S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2006 Ford passenger car was headed south on Highway 121, near Highway 191, when it veered left and hit a 2012 Ford pickup truck head on, Highway Patrol said.
The driver of the car, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there, according to the report.
The driver of the truck was not hurt.
Inquiries about the driver of the car were referred to the Edgefield County Coroner's Office.
