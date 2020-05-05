Police detained one suspect in connection with an attempted armed robbery in March and are seeking help from the public to locate a second suspect.
At 3:40 p.m on March 26, officers met with the victim who reported he was held at gunpoint by two individuals upon entering his vehicle on the 300 block of Freiday Lane, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Both individuals demanded money from the victim but were unsuccessful and fled the location.
Investigators reviewed surveillance footage, interviewed witnesses and collected forensic evidence, leading police to identifying the suspects as Tobias Patterson Thomas, 22, and Dantavius Isles-Lytes, 26, of Aiken.
Isles-Lytes was taken into custody during a traffic stop Tuesday morning and was incarcerated at Aiken County detention center on charges of attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Police are still searching for Thomas, who has outstanding warrants for attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Thomas was charged with the murder of Kaliel Bey in May 2017
He was found not guilty on Jan. 9.
Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation or information on the whereabouts of Thomas, are asked to contact the Midlands Crime Stoppers.
Information can be provided anonymously. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: www.midlanscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or AndroidDevice.