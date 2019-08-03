Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in a drive-by shooting that killed a Graniteville teenager in Aiken on Aug. 2.

Whyzdom Antonio Douse, 19, of Aiken, was arrested at an apartment complex in Graniteville around 10 a.m. Saturday morning by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, according to a release. He was taken into custody without incident.

The second suspect, 20-year-old Harald Antonio Bates Jr., of New Ellenton, is still at large. According to a press release from Aiken Public Safety, authorities warn that Bates should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Both Douse and Bates are being charged with the murder of 17-year-old Rodrick McMillan, who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in Aiken that occurred after 1 a.m. on Friday.

The vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects in the murder was recovered by law enforcement.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is asked to call Public Safety at 803-642-7620. Anonymous tips can be made through Midlands CrimeStoppers of the Midlands by calling, 888-274-6372 or online at midlandscrimestoppers.com.

A tip could earn a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime.