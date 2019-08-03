Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in a drive-by shooting that killed a Graniteville teenager in Aiken on August 2.

Whyzdom Antonio Douse, 19, of Aiken, was arrested at an apartment complex in Graniteville at 10 a.m. this morning by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. Douse was taken into custody without incident.

The second suspect, 20-year-old Harald Antonio Bates Jr., of New Ellenton, is still at large. In a press release from Aiken Public Safety, authorities warn that Bates should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Both Douse and Bates are being charged with the murder of 17-year-old Rodrick McMillan, who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in Aiken that occurred after 1 a.m. on Friday.

The vehicle believed to be used by the suspects in the murder was recovered by law enforcement. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who may have information on Bates' whereabouts, or any information pertaining to the case, is asked to contact law enforcement. a $1,000 cash reward is currently being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

To leave a tip, call 1-888-274-6372, or leave a tip online at midlandscrimestoppers.com. Mobile tips can also be made by downloading the new P3 Tips app.