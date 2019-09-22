The Aiken City Council will not be discussing two of the most contentious and publicly abrasive topics in recent memory – the old Aiken County hospital redevelopment and the so-called deer culling amendment – at its Monday evening meetings, according to agendas provided last week.
Instead, City Council is set to discuss economic development initiatives, the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center pool renovation and various annexations and rezonings, among other things.
City Council meets at the Municipal Building in downtown Aiken, 214 Park Ave. S.W. A work session is set for 4:30 p.m., with an executive session to follow. City Council's regularly scheduled meeting begins at 7 p.m.
During the work session, City Council will review a proposed economic development master plan and the Smith-Hazel pool rework, which forced the closure of the pool this summer.
In order for the pool, a community anchor on the Northside, to open for the 2020 swimming season, construction and renovation work must begin as soon as possible, according to a memo signed by Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh. The pool facility right now is about three decades old. The entire facility is planned to be, essentially, replaced.
The prospective economic development plan, handled by AECOM, goes hand-in-hand with other efforts the city has rolled out, according to another memo signed by Bedenbaugh.
"Steps have been taken to include, but not limited to: passage of a business incentives ordinance; appropriating over $1 million for economic development in the FY 2019-20 budget; and formation of the Aiken Municipal Development Corporation," it reads.
Economic development has been an area of keen focus for City Council and Tim O'Briant, the assistant to the city manager who has pushed for opportunity zone investments and revitalization.