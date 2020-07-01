The old Aiken County Council building is back on the market after changing hands earlier this year.
There is a red-and-white sign on the structure’s land that states: “PROPERTY FOR SALE OR BUILD TO SUIT."
Also on the sign is a telephone number.
The old County Council building is on the corner of Richland Avenue West and Morgan Street N.W. in Aiken.
It formerly was part of the old Aiken County Government Complex.
The rest of the complex is located nearby and includes a larger building that was used as county government’s headquarters and also served as the old Aiken County Hospital before that.
In early April, Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker told the Aiken Standard that the county had finalized a deal to sell the old County Council building for $200,000 to WTC Investments LLC.
Several months prior , County Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that authorized the sale of the structure and named WTC as the buyer.
WTC is a business entity managed by local investor Tom Wyatt, whose father is entrepreneur and developer Weldon Wyatt.
WTC also had an agreement with the county to purchase the old Aiken County Hospital, but that deal fell through in January.
The Aiken Standard tried to contact Tom Wyatt about the decision to put the old County Council building back up for sale, but he didn’t respond prior to the publication deadline for this article.